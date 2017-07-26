

Alpha Returns Group plc (the 'Company' or 'Alpha Returns')



26 July 2017



Results of Annual General Meeting



Alpha Returns, the AIM traded investing company focusing on investments in high- growth Asian economies, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.



For further information:



Alpha Returns Group plc Christopher Neo 020 3286 6388 Executive Director



ZAI Corporate Finance Ltd (NOMAD) Tim Cofman 020 7060 2220



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Duncan Vasey / Lucy Williams 020 7220 9797 (Broker)



