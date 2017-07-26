TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

("Eco Atlantic", "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Eco Atlantic and Tullow Oil commence 2,550 km2 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Guyana

Toronto, July 25th, 2017 - Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco Atlantic" or "Company") (TSX-V:EOG, LSE:ECO) is pleased to announce that Eco Atlantic and its Operating Partner, Tullow Oil ("Tullow"), have commenced a 2,550 km2 seismic survey on the Company's Orinduik Block offshore the Co-operative Republic of Guyana ("Orinduik"). The survey is being conducted by Schlumberger Guyana Inc. (Western Geco) using R/V GECO Eagle and two supporting vessels, and is expected to be completed within 50 days following which the results will be interpreted before an announcement is published.

