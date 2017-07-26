

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session firmly in positive territory. The market rose steadily during the first hour of trade and took out the session highs around midday, before its gains slightly in the afternoon.



A batch of positive corporate financial results and positive economic data helped to fuel the gains at mid-week. However, investors still remained in a cautious mood ahead of today's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.59 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,990.34. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.74 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.62 percent.



Lonza was the top gainer of the session, surging 7.7 percent. The Lifescience Group reported an increase in first-half profit and confirmed its 2017 outlook.



Aryzta climbed 1.7 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli gained 2.5 percent. The chocolate maker had dropped during the previous session, following its disappointing financial report.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis increased 1.3 percent. Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Overweight' from 'Equal weight.' Nestlé rose 0.2 percent and Roche added 0.1 percent.



Julius Baer weakened by 0.8 percent. Investors took profits following the company's strong report at the start of the trading week.



