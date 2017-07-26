PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board Confirms Andrey Guryev as CEO

For Immediate Release 26 July 2017

PhosAgro Board Confirms Andrey Guryev as CEO

Moscow. 26 July 2017. The members of the Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, have unanimously confirmed Andrey Guryev as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PhosAgro.

A report on performance over the past four years, during which time Andrey Guryev has led the Company, as well as its development outlook, will be heard at an in-person Board of Directors meeting scheduled for the second half of August 2017.

The Board of Directors also approved Andrey Guryev's simultaneous participation in the management bodies of other organisations, including president of the Russian Fertilizer Industry Association, member of the Board of Directors of the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), Management Board member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, deputy chairman of the Higher Mining Council Association of Russian Miners.

The meeting also agreed to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) on 2 October to re-elect the Board of Directors and amend the Company's Charter and the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%), as well as ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia.

PhosAgro has 2.1 billion tonnes of resources (according to JORC) of high quality apatite-nepheline ore. The Company's mines and phosphate rock production facilities are located in the mountainous areas of the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk region of northwest Russia, whereas its fertilizer and feed phosphate production assets are located near the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda region and near the city of Balakovo in the Saratov region of southwest part of European Russia.

PhosAgro's 2016 IFRS revenue was over USD 2.8 bln and EBITDA was USD 1.08 bln.

For further information on PhosAgro please visit: www.PhosAgro.com