Caprion Biosciences Expands Biomarker Panel Portfolio to Include Predictive Tuberculosis (TB) Infections

MONTREAL, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caprion's blood-based protein biomarker findings suggest host protein expression changes can be detected in M. tuberculosis infection (Mtb), even prior to tuberculin skin testing conversion and development of latent M. tuberculosis infection (LTBI).

Caprion Biosciences Inc., a world leading specialty CRO announced the publication of a novel study identifying host blood proteins predictive of early stage (latent) Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infection using state-of-the-art ProteoCarta', a mass spectrometry (MS) and multiple reaction monitoring (MRM-MS) platform.

The new data, recently published in EbioMedicine, expands and strengthens Caprion's existing portfolio of biomarkers assays for predicting and monitoring of active TB, supporting clients who are developing TB therapeutics and diagnostics. "These findings are very significant and could impact the way we approach treatment, providing a solid basis to accelerate the development of predictive testing" said Eustache Paramithiotis, Vice-President of Discovery at Caprion, who led the study in collaboration Charles Bark, MD and W. Henry Boom, MD from Case Western Reserve University.

In this proteomic study, host proteins expressed differentially between patients uninfected and individuals exposed to M. tuberculosis through contact with family members, which were followed over a period of 12 months. Caprion's bioinformatic analysis determined multiple biomarker signatures correlating with subsequent development of an immune response recognizing Mtb. These biomarker signatures may demonstrate individuals recently infected by Mtb at high risk for developing active tuberculosis (TB).

About Latent M. Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) and Active TB

LTBI is a state of persistent immune response resulting from Mtb infection but without evidence of clinically active TB. Current immune-based tests for Mtb infection (LTBI) cannot distinguish recent from remote Mtb infection. Individuals with recent Mtb infection are at highest risk for developing disease, i.e. TB. These tests also cannot distinguish LTBI from TB. Worldwide, approximately one-third of the population is latently infected with Mtb, meaning that they do not display any symptoms, chest radiographic abnormalities, or other findings of active TB. Approximately 10% of people with LTBI will develop active TB and are the primary source of TB spreading. Their identification is critical to efforts aimed at controlling TB.

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Caprion is a leading specialty CRO laboratory providing an integrated platform in proteomics and immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Caprion's immune monitoring division, ImmuneCarta®, offers proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry services for functional analyses of innate and adaptive immune responses. Caprion's proteomics division, ProteoCarta', offers proprietary gel-free, label-free MS for comprehensive, quantitative and robust comparative measurement of proteins across large sets of biological samples for the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers. Based in Montreal, Canada, and in Gosselies, Belgium, Caprion has been providing large-scale proteomics and immune monitoring services to over 50 major pharmaceutical and biotech clients for more than 15 years. Caprion, a privately-held company, is majority owned by Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP.

For more information, http://www.caprion.com

Media inquiries: Guylaine Galipeau, +1-514-360-3600, Marketing Manager, Email: info@caprion.com