Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021: Increase in Industry-academia Collaborations

The "Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global platelet aggregation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 17.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in industry-academia collaborations. There is an increasing trend of academic and industry partnerships for R&D of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This will provide mutual benefits to both academic institutes and industries. For academic institutions, these collaborations help in the commercialization of their discoveries from basic research into medical products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of surgical procedures. The number of surgeries is rapidly increasing in both developed and developing countries due to the rapidly growing aging population. About 60-70 million inpatient and outpatient surgeries are performed every year in the US. Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgeries in the US. It is estimated that more than 500,000 CABG procedures are performed in the US every year. More than five million orthopedic surgeries are performed globally every year.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of the devices. The shift from traditional diagnostic tests to highly automated procedures has increased the demand for more flexible platelet aggregation devices, which are equipped with the advanced detector and sensor systems. The specialized platelet aggregometer are very expensive. The advanced platelet aggregometer cost between $10,000 and $20,000 based on the features offered. The cost will further increase with associated reagents, accessories and consumables expenses, and maintenance charges.

Key vendors



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Haemonetics

Helena Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory

Siemens Healthineers



Other prominent vendors



AggreDYNE

Bio/Data Corporation

Chrono-log Corporation

Drucker Diagnostics

LAbor BioMedical Technologies (LaBiTec)

Matis Medical

Sentinel Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3773v9/global_platelet

