Syncona Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Syncona Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

26 July 2017

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Ellen Strahlman

b) Position / status Non-Executive Director

c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.719 10,564

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2107

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7237 360

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction BATS Chi-X Europe

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7237 13,041

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7237 879

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2017

f) Place of the transaction Turquoise

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7104 887

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2017