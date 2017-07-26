Technavio's latest report on the global transparent barrier packaging films market in the food industryprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global transparent barrier packaging films market in the food industryis witnessing a steady growth from the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue in the forecast period. Increased consumption of processed food items and ready-to-eat food products is the major stimulator from the end-user side. Rapid urbanization along with increasing disposable income is changing the food preference of consumers. As consumers find ready-to-eat food items both time and energy saving, they are ready to spend extra. This will boost the demand for the transparent barrier packaging films market in the food industry.

The top three emerging trends driving the global transparent barrier packaging films market in the food industry according to Technavio transportation and logisticsresearch analysts are:

Innovation in transparent barrier films

Recycling of transparent barrier films

Growing bio-degradable film market

Innovation in transparent barrier films

"The growing environmental concern is bringing a lot of innovation in transparent barrier films market for the last few years. Many manufacturers are adding additive agents in polymers to get more moisture and vapor resistance. By doing so, they can replace the requirement of aluminum foil to some extent, which can bring some percentage of sustainability in their business divisions," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

New product innovation is also emerging in the transparent film market by eliminating chlorine content. The presence of chlorine content in transparent film increases carbon emission and energy consumption while manufacturing and generates non-degradable waste after disposal. By rectifying this problem, some vendors are bringing innovative products that can solve all these issues mentioned above.

Recycling of transparent barrier films

"Initiation of new regional regulations for plastic reduction paves the way for complete recycling of transparent barrier films. Many waste handling organizations have utilized these opportunities by introducing innovative recycling techniques for complete recycling of both aluminum and chlorine-added plastic films," adds Shakti.

Enval, a UK-based waste handling organization, has come up with a process called pyrolysis. In this process, the transparent film is allowed to burn in a chamber; the char from this residue consists of 79% liquid carbon and 21% carbon gas. Carbon dioxide is not generated in this process because the chamber contains no oxygen. The liquid carbon and gaseous carbon produced in this process can be transported to different locations for fulfilling the requirements of fuel and energy needs.

Growing bio-degradable film market

Polyhydroxybutyrate Valerate (PHBV) is one of the earliest-found bio-degradable packaging films; it is a bacterially grown polyester with similar properties of PP. Followed by this, the market consists of other bio-degradable films such as protein-based plastics, polysaccharides, polyoxyethylene, polyvinylalchohol, and others.

Clondalkin, one of the prominent vendors supplying transparent barrier packaging films across the globe, has a separate product segment for bio-degradable films. It offers bio-degradable and compostable packaging films for various food and frozen-food packaging applications.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

