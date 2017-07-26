NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Cambridge EnerTech (CET), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, announced today the acquisition of BatteryPowerOnline.com and Battery Power from Colorado-based Webcom Communications Corp., an integrated media company serving advanced technology industries and markets worldwide.

Cambridge EnerTech will consolidate the digital media assets of the BatteryPowerOnline.com website including the Battery Power newsletter, digital magazine, and Buyer's Resource Guide. The Battery Power monthly newsletter will be the flagship product of the digital offerings, reaching technical contacts and OEMs in need of battery technology. An enhanced newsletter will cover the rapidly-expanding market of battery-powered products and technology, including battery applications, power management, charging, manufacturing systems, and business and market news. The Battery Power digital magazine and Buyer's Resource Guide content will be incorporated into the digital newsletter, effective July 2017.

"Cambridge EnerTech has a proven track record of acquiring and developing events in the battery industry, but also providing valuable and useful content to the communities they support," according to Shannon Given, Battery Power Program Manager for the past 16 years. "This acquisition is an exciting opportunity for the battery community as CET will be using their resources and expertise to further expand the success of BatteryPowerOnline.com and Battery Power."

Cambridge EnerTech will be upgrading the website and expanding the product offerings in 2018 for readers and advertisers of BatteryPowerOnline.com and Battery Power. Anyone interested in purchasing advertisements can contact Tom Conley, Marketing Associate, tconley@cambridgeenertech.com.

Additionally, the Battery Power Conference will also be acquired by Cambridge EnerTech. Plans for future event(s) are still being evaluated. For updates, visit: CambridgeEnertech.com/Conferences.

"Cambridge EnerTech produces an impressive conference portfolio in the battery and renewable energy industry including the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (both in the United States and in Europe), the International Battery Seminar, Battery Safety Conference, and the Lithium Battery Materials & Chemistries. We are looking forward to expanding our offerings with BatteryPowerOnline.com and Battery Power," says Phillips Kuhl, president of Cambridge Innovation Institute. "We currently have three digital publications, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World, that support our life sciences conferences, and we know that our conference attendees value the news and insight our editorial staff and advertisers share with our readers. We hope that with the addition of BatteryPowerOnline.com and Battery Power, we will provide the same value to the rechargeable battery industry."

For more information on Cambridge EnerTech, visit: CambridgeEnertech.com

About Cambridge EnerTech (http://www.CambridgeEnertech.com)

Cambridge EnerTech (CET) is the premier conference and exposition provider for the energy storage industry. CET was established by uniting five leading energy events into a remarkable single portfolio where thought leaders address novel technology as well as leading issues confronting the industry across multiple applications. Energy-storage technology is the key to commercial success for many existing and burgeoning industries, and CET was established to provide a superior networking and educational experience for these growth industries.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute (http://www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)

A vision since 1992: Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) delivers cutting edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government and research institutes across the life science and energy industries. Cambridge Innovation Institute consists of two business areas: our coverage of advances in life sciences under the well-established Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) brand, and coverage of rechargeable batteries under the newly established Cambridge EnerTech (CET) brand. We focus on high technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation.

Webcom Communications Corp. (http://www.webcomcommunications.com)

Webcom Communications Corp. is an integrated media company serving advanced technology industries and markets worldwide through its magazines, events, websites, eNewsletters, online media, directories, buyers guides, market reports, data products and marketing services.

Webcom's products and services serve numerous markets and industries including electronics, IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, automation, infrastructure, lighting, materials, instrumentation, power, renewable energy, utilities, natural resources and healthcare.

