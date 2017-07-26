sprite-preloader
Zoom Telephonics, Inc.: Zoom(R) Telephonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2017 Results on July 31, 2017

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017, after the close of the market on Monday, July 31, 2017 and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that evening.

Listeners may access the conference call by dialing (866) 393-7958 in the U.S. and international callers may dial (706) 643-5255. The conference ID is 61971693. A slide presentation will accompany management's remarks and may be accessed five minutes before the conference call at www.zoomtel.com/s2. Shortly after the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on Zoom's website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Founded in 1977 in Boston, Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please see www.zoomtel.com.

Company Contact:

Zoom Telephonics Investor Relations
99 High Street
Boston, MA 02110
617-753-0897
investor@zoomtel.com

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Institutional Marketing Services (IMS)
Phone: 203-972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: Zoom Telephonics, Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE