

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, reported net profit of €2.12 billion for the first half of 2017, up 24% from €1.71 billion in the first half of 2016.



Profit from recurring operations for the first half of 2017 was €3.64 billion, up 23% from last year.



Total revenue for first half increased 15% to €19.71 billion from €17.19 billion in the same period last year.



First-half revenue for wine and spirits segment rose 12% year-over-year to €2.29 billion, while fashion and leather goods rose 17% to €6.90 billion. Perfumes and cosmetics segment increased 14% to €2.67 billion and watch and jewelry segment rose 14% to €1.84 billion.



In April, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced its plans to acquire luxury brand Christian Dior.



