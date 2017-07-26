Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During 2017-2021: Declining Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide Due to Digitalization

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is innovative use of hydrogen peroxide. Technological innovations have brought improvements in production volumes of the hydrogen peroxide manufacturers. However, higher production volumes have also resulted in an increase in the primary source of applications. The primary reason for the increase in the application is due to increase in population and increase in different usage techniques. Developing innovative methods can increase better usage of hydrogen peroxide to a large extent.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry. The demand for paper in countries such as India, China, and Malaysia is expected to drive the global hydrogen peroxide market. This is due to the booming literacy rate, which helps in increasing the use of printing technology. For instance, the Indian government is leaning toward the manufacturing of various paper products is expected to boost the demand for hydrogen peroxide for the pulp and paper industry.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Pricing strategy for hydrogen peroxide by manufacturers. The manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide in North America and Europe have increased the prices as the market conditions are expected to remain tight with growth in the pulp and paper and electronic markets. This is due to the increase in the capacity utilization, which is expected to be high during the forecast period. The increase in price is necessary to support top companies to continue investing in North America and Europe.

Key vendors



Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Evonik

Kemira

Solvay



Other prominent vendors



Aditya Birla Chemicals

Ciner Resources

Ecolab

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals

Khimprom

Merck

Mitsibushi Gas Chemical Company

National Peroxide

Taekwang Industrial



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rxl6x/global_hydrogen

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716