According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global veterinary clostridium vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global veterinary clostridium vaccine market is expected to be benefitted from the growing concern over food safety, as dependency on livestock products like meat, milk, and other products is increasing. The mortality rate associated with infection transmission from animals to humans through these products is alarming. This has led to the increasing awareness among livestock product suppliers along with continuous government initiatives. All these factors have driven the vendors to invest in research and development (R&D) to improve and expand product portfolio, thereby driving the market growth.

Technavio's healthcare and life scienceresearch analysts categorize the global veterinary clostridium vaccine market into the following segments by species type. They are:

Swine

Bovine

Poultry

Others

The top three species type segments for the global veterinary clostridium vaccines market are discussed below:

Swine

Swine is the largely affected animal species by various diseases caused due to clostridial species. Three species that affect the swine animals the most are Clostridium perfringens type A, Clostridium perfringens type C, and Clostridium difficile. C. perfringens type C is associated with newborn piglets. These piglets show clinical symptoms such as diarrhea due to microbes of C. perfringens type C and the mortality rate due to this is very high. The cause of diarrhea due to this species is well known from the decades.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead infectious and rare disease research analyst from Technavio, "In 2016, the global Clostridium swine vaccine market contributed around 29 of the global veterinary Clostridium vaccine market. The market is growing substantially because of the increased mortality rate due to infection caused by various clostridial species."

Bovine

These clostridial diseases are associated with very poor prognosis, and the first sign of illness may be death. Moreover, the success rate of treatment is rare in bovine animals; hence, better preventive measures can avoid the spread of these diseases. The vaccination plays a key role in preventing these diseases, which, in turn, prevents loss of productivity and monetary loss.

"The other factor which is fueling the market is the high dependency on livestock products from bovine animals. Considering the growing dependency on these products, the need for food safety should be improved. These vaccinations make them disease-free and more productive to meet the current demand," adds Sapna.

Poultry

The poultry animals get affected by C. perfringens, which causes clostridial enteritis. The disease is associated with abrupt intestinal health in broiler flocks. The common symptom associated with this disease is growth retardation. This is observed in the third week, as the impaired intestinal health is observed in the third week and can be easily recognized by the farmers and veterinarians.

The consumption of poultry meat is also increasing globally, due to the increase in per capita income and growing population. Thus, the vaccination is a key aspect of maintaining food safety, which helps to avoid loss of lives and provides better products to meet the demands.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Elanco

Merck

Merial (now part of Boehringer Ingelheim)

Zoetis

