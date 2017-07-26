VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Scott Maloney as Vice President, Environment, effective September 18, 2017. Mr. Maloney succeeds Michael Davies, who has begun a phased retirement.

Mr. Maloney joins Teck from BHP and brings to the role more than 20 years of functional environmental experience. He holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (Hons) from Monash University and a Master of Business Administration from Curtin University.

"I am pleased to welcome Scott to Teck," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "His extensive operational and regulatory experience, particularly as it relates to exploration and mining, make him ideally suited to lead Teck's global environmental function."

