Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2022: Growing Adoption of the Direct-to-Consumer Approach

The "Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cellular health screening market is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

A number of factors such as increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE); rising government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach; and the increasing burden of chronic diseases are driving the demand for global cellular health screening. On the other hand, problems associated with the transport of samples and differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies are some of the factors that may hinder the overall growth of this market.



This report segments the global cellular health screening market into type, sample type, sample collection site, and region. On the basis of type, the global cellular health screening market is segmented single test panels and multi-test panels. The multi-test panels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The preference for multi-test panels is increasing in the market as they provide results for multiple biomarkers in a single exam.



The global cellular health screening market, by sample type is segmented into blood samples and other samples. In 2017, the blood samples segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of blood samples, such as the accuracy and reliability of test results.



By sample collection site, the global cellular health screening market is segmented into at-home, in-office, and other sample collection sites. In 2017, the at-home segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic products that can be used by patients at home without assistance from healthcare professionals.



