NORCROSS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- The Madison School of Healthcare at Ashworth College -- a leading online college based in Norcross, Ga. -- is proud to announce the appointments of Charlie Moton, Jocelyn Stephens and Leosha Wright as healthcare partnership specialists, bringing a combined three decades of business development experience. Madison School of Healthcare is committed to expanding workforce development partnerships with magnet hospitals and other healthcare organizations in a maximized effort to prepare students for new and exciting career opportunities in the healthcare field, as well as meeting the needs of employers seeking highly-trained medical professionals.

"We believe forging relationships between higher ed and employers is invaluable in helping our students advance their careers," noted Robyn Porterfield, healthcare partnership manager at Ashworth College. "The healthcare industry is still experiencing high-demand for qualified professionals, and Madison School of Healthcare is committed to helping students graduate with hands-on, practical experience. Madison graduates are exposed to the latest technological advancements in their fields, and therefore qualified for competitive careers upon graduation."

Madison's healthcare partnership team is developing and growing valuable relationships with educators, health systems, patient advocacy groups, community colleges, professional associations and healthcare consulting firms across the country, offering employees and recent graduates new opportunities for career advancement at affordable tuition rates. Partner benefits include: tuition savings for employees and immediate family members on 125 programs at Madison School of Healthcare and Ashworth College, tuition savings for graduates of community and technical colleges, direct and deferred billing options, customized partnership packages and on-site events sponsored by Madison.

"We're excited to have Jocelyn, Leosha and Charlie join the Madison School of Healthcare team. With proven track records for implementing successful partnerships, each of them share a passion for fostering strong relationships and a commitment to student success," said Cathy Greenberg, director of the Madison School of Healthcare.

Madison School of Healthcare is proud to partner with 56 competitive employers such as: Pardee UNC Health in Hendersonville, North Carolina, HCA John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Virginia, Tidelands Health in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and Georgetown, South Carolina, as well as other trusted businesses, organizations and associations to help prepare students for the careers they want and deserve. For more information about partnership or externship opportunities, please contact Robyn Porterfield at rporterfield@ashworthcollege.edu.

About Ashworth College

Ashworth College is a nationally accredited institution that provides effective, affordable and flexible online career-focused education opportunities. Currently, Ashworth offers more than 125 programs spanning online career certificate, associate degree, bachelor's degree and master's degree programs. Offerings are in high-demand fields including healthcare, business, creative services, education and trades. As one of the most responsible models of education, Ashworth College delivers high student ROI: the College has surpassed a 90 percent student satisfaction rate, and 91 percent of students report achieving their goals upon completing their studies. Additionally, over its 30-year history, Ashworth has graduated more than 300,000 students. The College is committed to providing students with a practical education so they can achieve their education and career goals on their terms.

Ashworth is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information about Ashworth College or its programs, visit http://www.ashworthcollege.edu.

