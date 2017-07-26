

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve still plans to raise interest rates again this year and will begin to unwind its bloated balance sheet 'relatively soon', it was announced Wednesday.



The Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its key interest rate at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range, having raised the fed funds rate twice already this year.



Policy makers did not offer a specific timeline for further rate hikes, but will probably hold off until December barring an unexpected spike in inflation.



The 12-month rate of inflation in the Fed's preferred PCE price gauge slowed to 1.4% in May from a five-year high of 2.1% in February.



In lieu of hiking rates, the Fed will soon start to sell its $4.25 trillion holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-related debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX