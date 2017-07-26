Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in 2 separate gold prospects totaling 1,912 acres. The "Gold Triangle Prospects" are all located in the Golden Triangle Gold District in British Columbia. One of the prospects is directly bordering GT Gold's Tatogga Lake Prospect and Colorado Resources. The other prospect directly borders GT Gold's Tatogga Lake Prospect.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very pleased to acquire these new gold projects in one of the most prolific gold districts in Canada. Yesterday GT Gold announced significant results on its Tatogga Gold Prospect of 13.03g/t Au Over 10.67metres. Spearmint is continuing to add projects to the company and we look forward to getting operations underway as soon as possible."

These new prospects were acquired via mtonline.

