

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Wednesday, but steadied in electronic trading after the Federal Reserve failed to offer specifics about its plan to unwind its bloated balance sheet.



The Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its key interest rate at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range, but vowed to raise rates once by year's end.



In lieu of hiking rates this summer or fall, the Fed will start to sell its $4.25 trillion holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-related debt 'relatively soon,' they said.



Meanwhile, U.S. new home sales were robust in June, roughly in line with estimates, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.



New-home sales were at a 610,000 pace in June, up 0.8% from the downwardly-revised May reading. Economists expected home sales of 620,000 in June. The May reading was lowered to 605,000.



Gold lost $2.70, or 0.2%, to end at $1,249.40 an ounce, the lowest in a week. Still, prices are up in July.



