

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $114 million, or $0.36 per share. This was down from $129 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $3.73 billion. This was up from $3.70 billion last year.



Whole Foods Market Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $114 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



