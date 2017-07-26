SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article and exclusive interview covering Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (CSE: TBP) (CSE: TBP.CN) (CNSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF). The interview, with Chief Science Officer Dr. Guy Chamberland, and article discuss the company's progress in advancing its clinical pipeline designed to bring innovative cannabis products to market. With a new CEO and new partnerships, these efforts could be accelerated over the coming quarters as the company gears up for pivotal Phase III clinical trials demonstrating the benefits of inhaled cannabis.

New Product & Research Partner

Tetra Bio-Pharma recently announced a letter of intent with Constance Therapeutics for the clinical development and commercialization of its medicinal cannabis extracts in Canada. Under the terms, the company will enter into a licensing agreement with Constance Therapeutics to perform clinical research on the novel cannabis extract products while bringing the products to market in Canada's federally-legal medical cannabis industry.

Some studies have shown that cannabinoids may have the ability to reduce and inhibit tumor growth in various animal models. In addition, cannabinoids may enhance the effects of traditional cancer treatments with radiation therapy and help reduce the size of brain cancers -- such as Glioma -- compared to controls. The two companies aim to investigate this potential in a pharmaceutical-grade clinical trial environment.

Constance Therapeutics specializes in manufacturing cannabis products designed to enable medical professionals to offer patients a broader array of treatment options. In essence, the products fill the void between traditional pharmaceuticals and cannabis products sold in dispensaries by introducing a highly-controlled, quantitatively-defined, and patented process to ensure the highest quality product targeting specific goals.

"Constance Therapeutics works in conjunction with physicians and medical professionals to provide integrative medicinal options to those suffering from serious conditions, such as cancer, lyme, autoimmune, chronic pain, neurodegenerative diseases, and other out-of-option patients," said Constance Therapeutics CEO Constance Finley in the press release announcing the deal. "The approach used by Constance Therapeutics is exactly the type of business model that Tetra is implementing to bring medical marijuana products to patients."

Incoming CEO Targets Growth

Tetra Bio-Pharma recently appointed Bernard Fortier as Chief Executive Officer to help lead these efforts and other growth initiatives. Mr. Fortier has over two decades of international experience in management and business development within the biopharmaceutical industry. After graduating from Laval University, he spent five years in the United States working on business development and management before securing an MBA in 2001. He also brings experience and expertise in launching botanical and OTC drugs on the market as well as managing teams of sales representatives that promote products to physicians.

"I am very pleased to welcome Bernard to the team as our new CEO as we are focused on building Tetra as a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization," said departing interim CEO Andre Rancourt. "Bernard is an experienced leader and executive with proven skills in leadership, strategy, and execution, as well as business development and negotiation. Going forward, we will be placing considerable efforts in expanding Tetra in the U.S. market."

The company's PPP001 aims to become the first cannabis inhalation product designed to help patients suffering from advanced cancer pain. After receiving positive safety data, the company is working with experts at Sante Cannabis to design a Phase III clinical trial expected to launch by the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year. The goal is to support traditional forms of cannabis consumption with rigorous scientific data.

Early data from smokable cannabis studies have shown that it may perform better than synthetic cannabinoids in treating various medical conditions. Researchers believe that this may be due to the so-called 'entourage effect' that cannabinoids have with each other. With hundreds of cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, these researchers believe that there's much more than just tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) when it comes to medical benefit.

