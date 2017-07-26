

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against all of its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, after the Federal Reserve made no change to interest rates upon the conclusion of its 2-day policy meeting.



The Federal Reserve still plans to raise interest rates again this year and will begin to unwind its bloated balance sheet 'relatively soon', it was announced Wednesday.



The Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its key interest rate at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range, having raised the fed funds rate twice already this year.



Policy makers did not offer a specific timeline for further rate hikes, but will probably hold off until December barring an unexpected spike in inflation.



U.S. new home sales were robust in June, roughly in line with estimates as interest rates remained attractive, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. New-home sales were at a 610,000 pace in June, up 0.8% from the downwardly-revised May reading. Economists expected home sales of 620,000 in June. The May reading was lowered to 605,000.



The dollar has dropped to around $1.17 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1611.



French consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in July, after strengthening to a decade high in the prior month, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index dropped notably to 104.0 in July from 108 in June, which was the highest score since June 2007. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 108.0.



The buck has fallen to over a 1-week low of $1.3090 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a high of $1.2993 this morning.



The UK economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.3 percent sequentially, after expanding 0.2 percent at the start of the year. The quarterly growth came in line with expectations.



The UK mortgage approvals stagnated in June, data published by the UK Finance showed Wednesday. The number of mortgage approvals came in at 40,200 in June compared to 40,287 in May. Similar lower levels were last seen in late 2016.



The greenback has tumbled to around Y111.450 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early high of Y112.194.



Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, unchanged and in line with expectations. On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent following the flat reading in May.



Japan's small business confidence strengthened for the third straight month in July, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Wednesday. The small business sentiment index rose to 50.0 in July from 49.2 in the previous month. However, the score is forecast to fall to 49.1 in August.



