Competent Cells Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Application, End User & Region

The "Competent Cells Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and the growing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins are the major driving factors for this market.

The competent cells market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the competent cells market is segmented into chemically competent cells and electrocompetent cells. The chemically competent cells segment is expected to command the largest share of the global competent cells market in 2017. However, the electrocompetent cells segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electrocompetent cells offer high transformation efficiencies, making them suitable for many molecular biology applications such as the generation of cDNA libraries or constructing gene banks.

Based on the applications of competent cells, the market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. In 2017, cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market. Increasing research on cloning driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment. The cloning application is further segmented into subcloning & routine cloning, phage display library construction, toxic/unstable DNA cloning, and high-throughput cloning.





Other applications are further subsegmented into mutagenesis, single-stranded DNA production, lentiviral vector production, and large plasmid transformation. The other applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by the increasing intensity of research and technological advancements in competent cells. In addition, the growth in the genomics market will enhance research in mutagenesis, thus driving the demand for competent cells.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Transgen Biotech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Biodynamics Laboratory Inc. ( Japan )

) Bioline (U.K.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Delphi Genetics ( Belgium )

) GCC Biotech ( India )

) Genescript Corporation (U.S.)

Genewiz (U.S.)

Genscript Biotech Corporation

IBA Gmbh ( Germany )

) Illumina, Inc.

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Competent Cells Market, By Type



7 Competent Cells Market, By Application



8 Competent Cells Market, By End User



9 Competent Cells Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



