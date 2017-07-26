

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said that the securities laws may apply to the sale of new digital coins.



The SEC has warned that offers and sales of digital assets by 'virtual' organizations are subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws.



Offers and sales, conducted by organizations using distributed ledger or blockchain technology, have been referred to as 'Initial Coin Offerings' or 'Token Sales.'



The SEC's Report of Investigation found that tokens offered and sold by a 'virtual' organization known as 'The DAO' were securities and therefore subject to the federal securities laws.



'The SEC is studying the effects of distributed ledger and other innovative technologies and encourages market participants to engage with us,' said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. 'We seek to foster innovative and beneficial ways to raise capital, while ensuring - first and foremost - that investors and our markets are protected.'



