Discovery Minerals Ltd. UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC PINK: DSCR) is in the process of bringing all filings and registrations current and will advise shareholders when this is completed.

The Board of Directors of Discovery Minerals Ltd. is currently involved with several parties in negotiations to acquire or participate in projects that are close to production or already in production.

About Discovery Minerals Ltd.:

Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC PINK: DSCR) is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties and cutting edge technology opportunities through its subsidiaries. The Board of Directors has determined that these activities be continued, with an emphasis on early positive cash flow from any projects undertaken.

Safe Harbor:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact Data:

Corporate Strategist. 310-855-2642

SOURCE: Discovery Minerals Ltd.