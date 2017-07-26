Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Insights 2017-2023 - Explosion of Bluetooth Connected Insulin Pen & Rising Demand for Diabetes Management

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart insulin pens market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period 2016-2023

The rising prevalence of diabetes is one of the major factors which is increasing the growth of the global smart insulin pens market. As per international diabetes federation, it is expected that around 642 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes around the world by the end of 2040. Hence, the growing concern for continuous glucose monitoring for diabetic patients is rising the demand smart insulin devices. Factors such as lack of dose flexibility and privacy and security concern are major challenges restricting the growth of smart insulin pens market.

Geographically, North America held the highest revenue share in 2016 in smart insulin pens market. The growth in North America market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smart glucose monitoring devices and rising prevalence of diabetes in the North America. The Asia Pacific smart insulin pen market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecasted period 2016-2023. The growth in the region is mainly driven by rising adoption of smart devices for glucose monitoring which helps to maintain the sugar level of patients. Furthermore, presence of diabetic patient pool in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, etc. is also contributing to growth in Asia Pacific smart insulin pens market.

The key players of insulin pens market who are actively working for the development of new technology are Abbott(U.S.), Companion Medical Inc. (U.S.), Elli Lilly (U.S.), Emperra Gmbh (Germany), Medtronic's (U.S.) and Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. (China) .



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

3.1.2. Rising Demand for Diabetes Management

3.1.3. Explosion of Bluetooth Connected Insulin Pen

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Privacy And Security Concerns

3.2.2. Lack of Dose Flexibility

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Needle Stick Injuries

3.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Medical Management Process

3.3.3. Growing Demand for Personalized Or Patient Centric Devices

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. High Cost of Smart Pens

3.4.2. Low Accuracy Concerns



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market By Connectivity

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Bluetooth Connected Smart Insulin Pen Market

4.1.5.1.1. Application

4.1.5.1.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.1.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.1.5.1.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.1.5.1.5. Key Conclusions

4.1.5.2. Global Usb Connected Smart Insulin Pen Market

4.1.5.2.1. Application

4.1.5.2.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.2.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.1.5.2.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.1.5.2.5. Key Conclusions

4.2. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market By Indication

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Type 1 Diabetes Market

4.2.5.1.1. Application

4.2.5.1.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.2.5.1.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.2.5.1.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.2.5.1.5. Key Conclusions

4.2.5.2. Global Type 2 Diabetes Market

4.2.5.2.1. Application

4.2.5.2.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.2.5.2.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.2.5.2.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.2.5.2.5. Key Conclusions

4.3. Global Smart Insulin Pens Market By Channel

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Clinics And Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

4.3.5.1.1. Application

4.3.5.1.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.3.5.1.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.3.5.1.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.3.5.1.5. Key Conclusions

4.3.5.2. Global E-Commerce Market

4.3.5.2.1. Application

4.3.5.2.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.3.5.2.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.3.5.2.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.3.5.2.5. Key Conclusions

4.3.5.3. Global Retail Pharmacies Market

4.3.5.3.1. Application

4.3.5.3.2. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.3.5.3.3. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.3.5.3.4. Top Players & Key Products

4.3.5.3.5. Key Conclusions



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List of Mergers & Acquisition

5.1.2. List of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List of Product Launches

5.1.4. List of Partnerships



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Abbott

Common Sense Inc.

Companion Medical Inc

Dexcom

Diabnext

Digital Medics Ptd Ltd

Elli Lilly

Emperra Gmbh

Innovation Zed

Medtronic'S

Pendiq Gmbh

Smartplus

Tandem Diabetes Care

