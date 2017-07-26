

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged toward the $50 a barrel mark, the highest in almost two months, as data confirmed U.S. oil stockpiles are falling fast.



Crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week to July 21, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said today.



Yesterday, industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showed oil inventories dropped a stunning 10.23 million barrels at the end of last week.



September WTI crude rose 86 cents, or 1.8%, to settle $48.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Prices rallied earlier in the week as OPEC vowed to keep up with production cuts through next year.



U.S. new home sales were robust in June, roughly in line with estimates, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.



New-home sales were at a 610,000 pace in June, up 0.8% from the downwardly-revised May reading. Economists expected home sales of 620,000 in June. The May reading was lowered to 605,000.



