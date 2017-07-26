Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2030 - Current Market Landscape and a Detailed Future Outlook

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2017-2030 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape and a detailed future outlook of the thin film photovoltaics (PV) industry.

As the global economy aims for energy security, renewable energy sources, such as solar power, are expected to play a pivotal role. In 2015, the solar energy sector attracted 56% of the total new investments (USD 286 billion) that were made in the renewable power and fuels industry. As a result of heavy funding and significant government support (in the form of subsidies), the prices of solar energy have plummeted by over 60% in the last 10 years.

The study encompasses the various thin film photovoltaic technologies that are currently available in the market, such as cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium selenide / gallium selenide (CIS / CIGS) and amorphous silicon (a-Si). We expect that, as this generation of thin film photovoltaic technologies matures, they are likely to benefit from economies of scale, resulting in further cost reductions.

Subsequently, these technologies are likely to become one of the primary drivers behind the growth of the solar PV industry. In addition to aforementioned technologies, next generation thin film photovoltaic technologies, such as dye sensitized solar cells (DSCs), organic PV, and perovskite PV, are already being developed. These next generation thin film photovoltaic technologies are anticipated to gain more importance in the long term as they are believed to be superior in terms of energy generation capacity as well as flexibility.

The study provides a deep dive into the developments that are impacting the current solar energy generation industry and are likely to drive significant changes in the long term. Over 80 industry stakeholders were able to be indentified, distributed across the three major thin film photovoltaic technologies.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Andreas Zimmerman (Owner, Sunplugged), Dieter Manz (Founder and CEO, Manz), Rombout Swanborn (Chairman, HyET Solar), Edward Hamers (CTO, HyET Solar) and Robin Quax (Production Engineer, HyET Solar).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. The Energy Story

3.2. Energy Sources for Electricity Generation

3.3. Challenges Faced within the Energy Sector

3.4. Need for Renewable Sources of Energy

3.5. Solar Energy: A Source of Unlimited Energy



4. Technological Snapshot

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Thin Film Photovoltaics: An Overview

4.3. Thin Film PV



5. Current Market Landscape

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Thin Film PV Landscape: List of Industry Players



6. Cadmium Telluride (CDTE) Thin Film Photovoltaic Technology: Key Players

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. ANTEC Solar

6.3. Calyxo

6.4. First Solar

6.5. Lucintech

6.6. REEL Solar



7. Copper Indium Selenide / Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIS/CIGS) Thin Film PV Technology: Key Players

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Hanergy Holding Group

7.3. Manz

7.4. Midsummer

7.5. Solar Frontier

7.6. SoloPower Systems

7.7. Soltecture

7.8. Stion



8. Amorphous Silicon / Thin Film Silicon (A-SI / TF-SI) Thin Film Photovoltaic Technology: Key Players

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Banpil Photonics

8.3. HyET Solar

8.4. Kaneka Solar Energy

8.5. Moser Baer Solar

8.6. NanoPV Technologies

8.7. Polysolar

8.8. Sharp



9. Capital Investments And Funding

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Thin Film PV Market: Types of Funding Instances

9.3. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Year (2002-2017)

9.4. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding (2002-2017)

9.5. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Technology

9.6. Leading Thin Film PV Technology Developers: Evaluation by Number of Funding Instances

9.7. Leading VC Firms / Investors: Evaluation by Number of Funding Instances



10. Market Forecast

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Thin Film PV Market

10.4. Global CdTe Thin Film PV Market

10.5. Global CIS / CIGS Thin Film PV Market

10.6. Global a-Si / TF-Si Thin Film PV Market

10.7. Global Thin Film PV Market by Applications

10.8. Regional Thin Film PV Market (By Capacity)



11. Next Generation Thin Film Photovoltaics

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Solar PV: A Recap

11.3. Next Generation Thin Film PV: Development Overview

11.4. Next Generation Thin Film PV: Emerging Technologies

11.5. Next Generation Thin Film PV Technologies: Current Market Landscape

11.6. Future Prospects



12. Patent Analysis

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Thin Film PV Patent Landscape: Introduction

12.4. Next Generation Thin Film PV Patent Landscape: Introduction



13. Interview Transcripts

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Andreas Zimmerman, Owner, Sunplugged

13.3. Dieter Manz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Manz

13.4. Rombout Swanborn, Chairman, Edward Hamers, Chief Technology Officer and Robin Quax, Production Engineer, HyET Solar

13.5. Anonymous (C-Level Contributor)



14. Conclusion

14.1. Solar Energy is Witnessing Rapid Growth as the Focus Continues to Shift Towards Renewable Energy Resources

14.2. Even Though the Current Market is Dominated by the Conventional Crystalline Silicon Technology, the Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies are Gradually Gaining Traction

14.3. Innate Flexibility and the Relatively Low Cost Allows Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies to be Used for a Variety of Applications

14.4. Start-ups, Backed by Financial Support from A Large Number of Investors, are Driving Significant Innovation in the Market

14.5. Technological Scalability and Stiff Competition from Rival Technologies are Some of the Challenges That Still Exist

14.6. As the Current Generation of Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies Achieve Economies of Scale, We Expect Relatively Higher Growth in the Short Term

14.7. Owing to Higher Efficiencies and Continuous R&D Efforts, Next Generation Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies are Likely to Drive Long Term Adoption



15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



- ANTEC Solar

- Alta Devices

- Banpil Photonics

- Calyxo

- First Solar

- Global Solar Energy

- Hanergy Holding Group

- HyET Solar

- Kaneka Solar Energy

- Lucintech

- Manz

- MiaSole

- Midsummer

- Moser Baer Solar

- NanoPV Technologies

- Polysolar

- REEL Solar

- Sharp

- Solar Frontier

- Solibro

- SoloPower Systems

- Soltecture

- Stion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkqfcd/thin_film

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716