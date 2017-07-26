Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2030 - Current Market Landscape and a Detailed Future Outlook

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Thin Film Photovoltaics Market, 2017-2030 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape and a detailed future outlook of the thin film photovoltaics (PV) industry.
As the global economy aims for energy security, renewable energy sources, such as solar power, are expected to play a pivotal role. In 2015, the solar energy sector attracted 56% of the total new investments (USD 286 billion) that were made in the renewable power and fuels industry. As a result of heavy funding and significant government support (in the form of subsidies), the prices of solar energy have plummeted by over 60% in the last 10 years.
The study encompasses the various thin film photovoltaic technologies that are currently available in the market, such as cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium selenide / gallium selenide (CIS / CIGS) and amorphous silicon (a-Si). We expect that, as this generation of thin film photovoltaic technologies matures, they are likely to benefit from economies of scale, resulting in further cost reductions.
Subsequently, these technologies are likely to become one of the primary drivers behind the growth of the solar PV industry. In addition to aforementioned technologies, next generation thin film photovoltaic technologies, such as dye sensitized solar cells (DSCs), organic PV, and perovskite PV, are already being developed. These next generation thin film photovoltaic technologies are anticipated to gain more importance in the long term as they are believed to be superior in terms of energy generation capacity as well as flexibility.
The study provides a deep dive into the developments that are impacting the current solar energy generation industry and are likely to drive significant changes in the long term. Over 80 industry stakeholders were able to be indentified, distributed across the three major thin film photovoltaic technologies.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Andreas Zimmerman (Owner, Sunplugged), Dieter Manz (Founder and CEO, Manz), Rombout Swanborn (Chairman, HyET Solar), Edward Hamers (CTO, HyET Solar) and Robin Quax (Production Engineer, HyET Solar).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
3.1. The Energy Story
3.2. Energy Sources for Electricity Generation
3.3. Challenges Faced within the Energy Sector
3.4. Need for Renewable Sources of Energy
3.5. Solar Energy: A Source of Unlimited Energy
4. Technological Snapshot
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Thin Film Photovoltaics: An Overview
4.3. Thin Film PV
5. Current Market Landscape
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Thin Film PV Landscape: List of Industry Players
6. Cadmium Telluride (CDTE) Thin Film Photovoltaic Technology: Key Players
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. ANTEC Solar
6.3. Calyxo
6.4. First Solar
6.5. Lucintech
6.6. REEL Solar
7. Copper Indium Selenide / Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIS/CIGS) Thin Film PV Technology: Key Players
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Hanergy Holding Group
7.3. Manz
7.4. Midsummer
7.5. Solar Frontier
7.6. SoloPower Systems
7.7. Soltecture
7.8. Stion
8. Amorphous Silicon / Thin Film Silicon (A-SI / TF-SI) Thin Film Photovoltaic Technology: Key Players
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Banpil Photonics
8.3. HyET Solar
8.4. Kaneka Solar Energy
8.5. Moser Baer Solar
8.6. NanoPV Technologies
8.7. Polysolar
8.8. Sharp
9. Capital Investments And Funding
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Thin Film PV Market: Types of Funding Instances
9.3. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Year (2002-2017)
9.4. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding (2002-2017)
9.5. Thin Film PV Market: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Technology
9.6. Leading Thin Film PV Technology Developers: Evaluation by Number of Funding Instances
9.7. Leading VC Firms / Investors: Evaluation by Number of Funding Instances
10. Market Forecast
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Global Thin Film PV Market
10.4. Global CdTe Thin Film PV Market
10.5. Global CIS / CIGS Thin Film PV Market
10.6. Global a-Si / TF-Si Thin Film PV Market
10.7. Global Thin Film PV Market by Applications
10.8. Regional Thin Film PV Market (By Capacity)
11. Next Generation Thin Film Photovoltaics
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Solar PV: A Recap
11.3. Next Generation Thin Film PV: Development Overview
11.4. Next Generation Thin Film PV: Emerging Technologies
11.5. Next Generation Thin Film PV Technologies: Current Market Landscape
11.6. Future Prospects
12. Patent Analysis
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. Thin Film PV Patent Landscape: Introduction
12.4. Next Generation Thin Film PV Patent Landscape: Introduction
13. Interview Transcripts
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Andreas Zimmerman, Owner, Sunplugged
13.3. Dieter Manz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Manz
13.4. Rombout Swanborn, Chairman, Edward Hamers, Chief Technology Officer and Robin Quax, Production Engineer, HyET Solar
13.5. Anonymous (C-Level Contributor)
14. Conclusion
14.1. Solar Energy is Witnessing Rapid Growth as the Focus Continues to Shift Towards Renewable Energy Resources
14.2. Even Though the Current Market is Dominated by the Conventional Crystalline Silicon Technology, the Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies are Gradually Gaining Traction
14.3. Innate Flexibility and the Relatively Low Cost Allows Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies to be Used for a Variety of Applications
14.4. Start-ups, Backed by Financial Support from A Large Number of Investors, are Driving Significant Innovation in the Market
14.5. Technological Scalability and Stiff Competition from Rival Technologies are Some of the Challenges That Still Exist
14.6. As the Current Generation of Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies Achieve Economies of Scale, We Expect Relatively Higher Growth in the Short Term
14.7. Owing to Higher Efficiencies and Continuous R&D Efforts, Next Generation Thin Film Photovoltaic Technologies are Likely to Drive Long Term Adoption
15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
- ANTEC Solar
- Alta Devices
- Banpil Photonics
- Calyxo
- First Solar
- Global Solar Energy
- Hanergy Holding Group
- HyET Solar
- Kaneka Solar Energy
- Lucintech
- Manz
- MiaSole
- Midsummer
- Moser Baer Solar
- NanoPV Technologies
- Polysolar
- REEL Solar
- Sharp
- Solar Frontier
- Solibro
- SoloPower Systems
- Soltecture
- Stion
