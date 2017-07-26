MURRIETA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced the opening of Bellevue at The Promontory, a unique hillside community in the north Temecula Valley Wine region. One of three new residential developments within The Promontory -- a 160-acre master-planned community in the French Valley area of southeast Murrieta, Bellevue is offering 94 luxury homes close to award-winning schools, shopping, services and entertainment.

"We're thrilled to begin showing buyers the spectacular luxury homes at Bellevue, a one-of-a-kind community with unbelievable views," said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. "Bellevue is an important addition to The Promontory and rounds out our diverse offerings there."

The homes at Bellevue range from 2,603 to 3,629 square feet and offer up to seven bedrooms, three-car garages and optional studies, game rooms, casitas and balconies off the master bedroom. Promontory residents have access to 100 acres of open space, including Tucalota Creek, as well as parks, sports fields, walking trails and bike paths. Murrieta Plaza, Rancho Temecula Town Center and Promenade Temecula are nearby.

The Promontory is designed to preserve the majesty of the surrounding natural elements and undisturbed creek site with only 37 percent of The Promontory's 160 acres developed and the remaining 63 percent preserved as natural open space.

In addition to Bellevue, this master-planned community includes two other communities. Calistoga at The Promontory, now open for sale, offers detached two-story homes ranging up to 2,032 square feet with up to four bedrooms. Models are being built at Brighton at The Promontory, which features family homes on generous home sites with up to five bedrooms, two-car garages and flex space.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

