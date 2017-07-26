According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global analgesic infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006179/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global analgesic infusion pumps market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global analgesic infusion pumps market into three major product segments. They are:

Volumetric analgesic infusion pumps

Syringe analgesic infusion pumps

Ambulatory analgesic infusion pumps

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Volumetric analgesic infusion pumps

Volumetric analgesic infusion pumps are used to infuse the analgesic anesthetic drug into the vascular system of the individual. These devices are usually accompanied by a microprocessor to control the rate of medication flow and are also capable of calculating the volume of fluid considering the size of the drop produced and diameter of the tubing.

These devices have monitoring sensors such as alarms designed to protect the individual from adverse events of a medication overdose. In addition to the existing features, the device has the capability to stop infusion if the actual drop rate differs from the set rate by more than 2% as a safety measure for individuals. The devices have become smaller and lighter with advanced technological features and lockout mechanism.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio fororthopedics and medical devicesresearch, "The demand for volumetric analgesic infusion pumps has significantly increased and is expected to rise further, owing to its technological advancements. It is used in major areas of healthcare delivery treatments such as internal medicine, ICU, CCU, operating rooms, pediatrics, surgical, and other clinical infusion treatments to control infusion rate and volume."

Syringe analgesic infusion pumps

Syringe analgesic infusion pumps are used to administer precise amount of analgesics at a controlled pressure that includes specifications such as discharge flow, syringe size, step rate, accuracy, reproducibility, and physical dimensions. The fluid delivery is controlled by a movable piston. The device is used for individuals having difficulty in swallowing oral medication post-operation or during any chronic illness and disability.

Frequent intake of injections to consume medications by the individuals makes them uncomfortable, and they usually experience pain. The use of syringe analgesic infusion pumps will avoid intake of frequent injections as the medications are transferred through the infusion pump into the individual's body.

Ambulatory analgesic infusion pumps

Ambulatory analgesic infusion pumps are portable devices that enable analgesic drugs to be self-administered by individuals. The flow of medication, timing, and alarm system activities are controlled by a microprocessor within these devices.

These devices significantly improve clinical outcomes, reduce the cost of treatment, and the length of hospital stay of individuals. The technology has evolved into smart pump technology with portable medication delivery, safety software, and wireless network access, resulting in real-time monitoring of infusions, and alarm systems. Ambulatory analgesic infusion pump has its application in hospitals and is slowly evolving in home infusion therapy.

"The growing number of cancer patients in outpatient departments is increasing the usage of ambulatory analgesic infusion pump devices. The market for these devices is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand from the home care segment," says Neha.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Baxter

B. Braun

BD

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Medical Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006179/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com