

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney has announced that it will shut down its vacation savings account program effective September 27.



Disney's Vacation Account program allowed interested tourists to create a savings account with Disney that will help them save money to pay for a future Disney vacation. The Disney Vacation Account was launched in December 2013. The program also offered an incentive of a $20 Disney gift card for every $1,000 spent on qualified Disney vacation purchases.



'Thank you for your participation in the Disney Vacation Account program. At this time, we are discontinuing the program and no new accounts or contributions are being accepted,' Disney wrote on its official website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX