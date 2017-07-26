Joaquin Colino is Appointed CEO and General Director of Condé Nast México and Latin America

MEXICO CITY, July 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Joaquin Colino Sánchez Ventura has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Director of Condé Nast Mexico and Latin America it was announced today by Wolfgang Blau, President of Condé Nast International.

"This appointment speaks clearly of our ongoing vision to further develop our technology enabled consumer-centric business. Colino has a deep understanding of our unique portfolio of brands, the valuable place they hold in the market, and how they can be maximised across screens, on pages and in experiences for the Mexican and Latin American audiences," commented Blau.

Colino is currently Digital Director, a position he has held for more than a year. This is the first time that a digital executive of the Company has been appointed to its most senior position in the market, demonstrating Condé Nast's approach to platform integration and its ambitions for the future. Colino assumes his new position on August the 1st.

Having graduated from the Universidad Anáhuac del Norte in International Relations and Affairs, Joaquin Colino has a Master's Degree in Digital Business from the Instituto Superior del Desarrollo de Internet (ISDI); has more than fifteen years of professional experience including high-level positions in The Walt Disney Company Mexico and Centroamérica and Warner Bros. Entertainment Mexico and Latin America.

"We are delighted about the appointment of Joaquin Colino and confident that he will be able to maintain our legacy with continued leadership in the region and take the company forward. Meeting the needs of changing audiences and markets and guaranteeing the excellence of our content across all our platforms will be his priority," said Javier Pascual del Olmo, President of Condé Nast Mexico and Latin America.

Eva Hughes, who has decided to move to Miami for personal reasons, and who served as CEO and Director General of the company for more than five years, will assume the position of Delegate for Latin America, reporting to the General Director. Eva will oversee the commercial development and the representation of the company in the region.

During her tenure, Eva Hughes managed to strategically increase Condé Nast Mexico and Latin America's audience to more than 20 million, expand the portfolio of titles and create unique experiential events, thanks to her editorial knowledge and commitment to the highest standards and quality. Prior to her time as CEO and Director General, Eva led Vogue as Editor-in-Chief for nine years.

