Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the second quarter 2017 to the second quarter 2016. Total revenues were $7.1 billion in 2017 compared to $7.8 billion in 2016. Net income was $3.1 billion or $2.33 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.5 billion or $2.58 per diluted share in 2016. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes amounts related to acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses, was $3.4 billion or $2.56 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $4.2 billion or $3.08 per diluted share in 2016.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Product sales 7,046 7,651 13,423 15,332 Royalty, contract and other revenues 95 125 223 238 Total revenues 7,141 7,776 13,646 15,570 Net income attributable to Gilead 3,073 3,497 5,775 7,063 Non-GAAP net income 3,372 4,177 6,321 8,451 Diluted earnings per share 2.33 2.58 4.38 5.11 Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share 2.56 3.08 4.79 6.11

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.

Product Sales

Total product sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $7.0 billion compared to $7.7 billion for the same period in 2016. Product sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $5.0 billion in the United States, $1.4 billion in Europe and $665 million in other locations. Product sales for the second quarter of 2016 were $4.9 billion in the United States, $1.6 billion in Europe and $1.2 billion in other locations.

Antiviral Product Sales

Antiviral product sales, which include sales of our HIV, chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and chronic hepatitis C (HCV) products, were $6.4 billion for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $7.1 billion for the same period in 2016.

HIV and HBV product sales were $3.6 billion compared to $3.1 billion for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the continued uptake of our tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) based products, Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg).

(elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg). HCV product sales, which consist of Harvoni(ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg), Sovaldi (sofosbuvir 400 mg) and Epclusa (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg), were $2.9 billion compared to $4.0 billion for the same period in 2016. The decline was due to lower sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi across all major markets, partially offset by sales of Epclusa, which was approved in the United States and Europe in June and July 2016, respectively.

Other Product Sales

Other product sales, which include Letairis(ambrisentan), Ranexa (ranolazine) and AmBisome(amphotericin B liposome for injection), were $607 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $525 million for the same period in 2016.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Research and development expenses (R&D) 864 1,484 1,795 2,749 Non-GAAP R&D expenses 812 1,040 1,701 1,809 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 897 890 1,747 1,575 Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 827 838 1,634 1,476

* Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.

During the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016:

R&D expenses decreased primarily due to the 2016 impact of Gilead's purchase of Nimbus Apollo, Inc. and a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review voucher.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses decreased primarily due to the 2016 impact of Gilead's purchase of an FDA priority review voucher.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

As of June 30, 2017, Gilead had $36.6 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $34.0 billion as of March 31, 2017. Cash flow from operating activities was $3.5 billion for the quarter. During the second quarter of 2017, Gilead paid cash dividends of $680 million and utilized $130 million on stock repurchases.

Revised Full Year 2017 Guidance

Gilead revised its full year 2017 guidance, initially provided on February 7, 2017:

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided February 7, 2017 Reiterated May 2, 2017 Updated July 26, 2017 Net Product Sales Â Â Â $22,500 $24,500Â Â Â Â Â Â $24,000 $25,500Â Â Â Non-HCV Product Sales $15,000 $15,500 $15,500 $16,000 HCV Product Sales $7,500 $9,000 $8,500 $9,500 Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin 86% 88% 86% 88% R&D Expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 SG&A Expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 Effective Tax Rate 25.0% 28.0% 25.0% 28.0% Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration, Stock-based Compensation and Other Expenses $0.84 $0.91 $0.86 $0.93

Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin, R&D and SG&A expenses and effective tax rate exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP full year 2017 guidance is provided in the tables on page 9.

Product and Pipeline Updates announced by Gilead during the Second Quarter of 2017 include:

Antiviral and Liver Diseases Programs

Announced that the European Committee for the Medicinal Products for Human Use, the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency, adopted a positive opinion on the marketing authorization application for Vosevi TM , a once-daily, single-tablet regimen of sofosbuvir 400 mg, velpatasvir 100 mg and voxilaprevir 100 mg for the treatment of HCV-infected patients. On July 18, 2017, Vosevi was approved by FDA.

, a once-daily, single-tablet regimen of sofosbuvir 400 mg, velpatasvir 100 mg and voxilaprevir 100 mg for the treatment of HCV-infected patients. On July 18, 2017, Vosevi was approved by FDA. Announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to FDA for an investigational, once-daily single-tablet regimen containing bictegravir (50 mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor, and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25 mg) (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. BIC/FTC/TAF demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression and no treatment-emergent resistance through 48 weeks in Phase 3 clinical trials among treatment-naÃ¯ve adult patients and among virologically suppressed adult patients who switched regimens. Additionally, Gilead submitted a marketing authorization application for BIC/FTC/TAF in the European Union during the second quarter of 2017.

Presented data at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver: The International Liver Congressâ„¢ 2017 which included the announcement of: Positive results from an open-label, proof-of-concept study evaluating GS-0976, an investigational inhibitor of acetyl-CoA carboxylase, in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The data, from ten patients treated with GS-0976 20 mg taken orally once daily for 12 weeks, indicated that treatment was associated with statistically significant improvements in liver fat content and noninvasive markers of fibrosis, via inhibition of hepatic de novo lipogenesis. Positive results from two Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in HCV-infected patient populations not previously studied in dedicated clinical trials with direct-acting antiviral therapies. The studies demonstrated HCV cure rates of 99 percent in children aged 6 to 11 years, and 100 percent in adult patients co-infected with HCV and HBV. Positive 96-week results from two ongoing Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of daily Vemlidy (TAF 25mg) in immune active patients and in patients switching from Gilead's Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF 300 mg). Vemlidy is a once-daily treatment approved for adults with HBV infection with compensated liver disease.

Announced that FDA approved supplemental indications for Harvoni tablets and Sovaldi tablets for the treatment of HCV infection in adolescents without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, 12 years of age and older, or weighing at least 35kg. Harvoni was approved for pediatric patients with genotype 1, 4, 5 or 6 HCV infection. Sovaldi was approved for pediatric patients with genotype 2 or 3 HCV infection, in combination with ribavirin.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared by Gilead in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7, 8 and 9.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: Gilead's ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2017 financial results; Gilead's ability to sustain growth in revenues for its antiviral and other programs; the risk that estimates of patients with HCV or anticipated patient demand may not be accurate; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products, including Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Descovy, Odefsey and Genvoya; the potential for increased pricing pressure globally and contracting pressure as well as decreased volume and market share from additional competitive HCV launches; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments and geographic regions and decreases in treatment duration; availability of funding for state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and Veterans Administration (VA); continued fluctuations in ADAP and VA purchases driven by federal and state grant cycles which may not mirror patient demand and may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Viread and Truvada outside the United States; potential amendments to the Affordable Care Act or other government action that could have the effect of lowering prices or reducing the number of insured patients; the possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials involving investigational compounds; the levels of inventory held by wholesalers and retailers which may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; Gilead's ability to submit new drug applications and receive regulatory approval for new product candidates in the timelines currently anticipated or at all, including for Vosevi and BIC/FTC/TAF; Gilead's ability to successfully develop its oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and respiratory programs; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead's product candidates, including GS-0976; Gilead's ability to pay dividends or complete its share repurchase program due to changes in its stock price, corporate or other market conditions; fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate of the U.S. dollar that may cause an unfavorable foreign currency exchange impact on Gilead's future revenues and pre-tax earnings; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Actual results may differ significantly from these estimates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal, or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Gilead directs readers to its press releases, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Product sales 7,046 7,651 13,423 15,332 Royalty, contract and other revenues 95 125 223 238 Total revenues 7,141 7,776 13,646 15,570 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,126 864 2,083 2,057 Research and development expenses 864 1,484 1,795 2,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses 897 890 1,747 1,575 Total costs and expenses 2,887 3,238 5,625 6,381 Income from operations 4,254 4,538 8,021 9,189 Interest expense (269 (227 (530 (457 Other income (expense), net 130 88 241 169 Income before provision for income taxes 4,115 4,399 7,732 8,901 Provision for income taxes 1,046 902 1,964 1,837 Net income 3,069 3,497 5,768 7,064 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 (7 1 Net income attributable to Gilead 3,073 3,497 5,775 7,063 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders basic 2.35 2.62 4.42 5.20 Shares used in per share calculation basic 1,307 1,335 1,307 1,359 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders diluted 2.33 2.58 4.38 5.11 Shares used in per share calculation diluted 1,317 1,355 1,319 1,383 Cash dividends declared per share 0.52 0.47 1.04 0.90

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold 1,126 864 2,083 2,057 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (210 (210 (420 (420 Stock-based compensation expenses (4 (4 (8 (7 Other(1) (20 3 (20 6 Non-GAAP cost of goods sold 892 653 1,635 1,636 Product gross margin reconciliation: GAAP product gross margin 84.0 88.7 84.5 86.6 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 3.0 2.7 3.1 2.7 Other(1) 0.3 0.1 Non-GAAP product gross margin(2) 87.3 91.5 87.8 89.3 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses 864 1,484 1,795 2,749 Up-front collaboration expenses (368 Acquisition related expenses-acquired IPR&D (400 (400 Acquisition related-IPR&D impairment (114 Stock-based compensation expenses (47 (44 (89 (85 Other(1) (5 (5 27 Non-GAAP research and development expenses 812 1,040 1,701 1,809 Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 897 890 1,747 1,575 Stock-based compensation expenses (51 (47 (94 (91 Other(1) (19 (5 (19 (8 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 827 838 1,634 1,476 Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin 59.6 58.4 58.8 59.0 Up-front collaboration expenses 2.4 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 2.9 2.7 3.1 2.7 Acquisition related expenses-acquired IPR&D 5.1 2.6 Acquisition related-IPR&D impairment 0.7 Stock-based compensation expenses 1.4 1.2 1.4 1.2 Other(1) 0.6 0.3 (0.2 Non-GAAP operating margin(2) 64.6 67.5 63.6 68.4 Notes: (1) Amounts related to restructuring, contingent consideration, consolidation of a contract manufacturer and/or other individually insignificant amounts (2) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 25.4 20.5 25.4 20.6 Up-front collaboration expenses (0.7 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (1.1 (0.7 (1.1 (0.7 Acquisition related expenses-acquired IPR&D (1.5 (0.8 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.5 0.5 Other(2) (0.1 (0.1 0.1 Non-GAAP effective tax rate(3) 24.7 18.3 24.7 18.5 Net income attributable to Gilead reconciliation: GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 3,073 3,497 5,775 7,063 Up-front collaboration expenses 368 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 202 204 404 408 Acquisition related expenses-acquired IPR&D 400 400 Acquisition related-IPR&D impairment 99 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 61 69 106 133 Other(2) 36 7 36 (20 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 3,372 4,177 6,321 8,451 Diluted earnings per share reconciliation: GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.33 2.58 4.38 5.11 Up-front collaboration expenses 0.27 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 0.15 0.15 0.31 0.30 Acquisition related expenses-acquired IPR&D 0.30 0.29 Acquisition related-IPR&D impairment 0.07 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.10 Other(2) 0.03 0.01 0.03 (0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) 2.56 3.08 4.79 6.11 Non-GAAP adjustment summary: Cost of goods sold adjustments 234 211 448 421 Research and development expenses adjustments 52 444 94 940 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments 70 52 113 99 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax 356 707 655 1,460 Income tax effect(1) (57 (32 (109 (77 Other(2) 5 5 Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax 299 680 546 1,388 Notes: (1) Income tax effect related to stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 include the incremental tax benefit of $13 million and $33 million, respectively, recognized from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-09 "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" (2) Amounts related to restructuring, contingent consideration, consolidation of a contract manufacturer and/or other individually insignificant amounts (3) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2017 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided February 7, 2017 Reiterated May 2, 2017 Updated July 26, 2017 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 82% 84% 82% 84% Acquisition-related expenses 4% 4% 4% 4% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin(1) 86% 88% 86% 88% Projected research and development expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected research and development expenses Â Â Â $3,295 $3,640Â Â Â $3,410 $3,655 Acquisition-related expenses up-front collaboration expenses (15) (45) (15) (45) Stock-based compensation expenses (180) (195) (195) (210) Non-GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,100 $3,400 Â Â Â $3,200 $3,400Â Â Â Projected selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,305 $3,615 $3,435 $3,645 Stock-based compensation expenses (205) (215) (235) (245) Non-GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,100 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses: Acquisition-related expenses up-front collaboration expenses $0.62 $0.67 $0.62 $0.67 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.22 0.24 0.24 0.26 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses $0.84 $0.91 $0.86 $0.93 Note: (1) Stock-based compensation expenses have a less than one percent impact on non-GAAP projected product gross margin

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016(1) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 36,576 32,380 Accounts receivable, net 4,478 4,514 Inventories 1,408 1,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,012 2,865 Intangible assets, net 8,551 8,971 Goodwill 1,172 1,172 Other assets 5,066 5,488 Total assets 60,263 56,977 Current liabilities 8,492 9,218 Long-term liabilities 28,680 28,396 Stockholders' equity(2) 23,091 19,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 60,263 56,977 Notes: (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2016. Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation (2) As of June 30, 2017, there were 1,306 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Antiviral products: Harvoni U.S. 984 1,474 1,910 2,881 Harvoni Europe 230 512 473 1,067 Harvoni Other International 168 578 370 1,633 1,382 2,564 2,753 5,581 Epclusa U.S. 864 64 1,599 64 Epclusa Europe 248 386 Epclusa Other International 59 78 1,171 64 2,063 64 Genvoya U.S. 710 268 1,379 409 Genvoya Europe 125 30 212 46 Genvoya Other International 22 4 35 5 857 302 1,626 460 Truvada U.S. 567 631 1,031 1,207 Truvada Europe 184 245 373 496 Truvada Other International 61 66 122 137 812 942 1,526 1,840 Atripla U.S. 334 479 650 968 Atripla Europe 86 140 180 283 Atripla Other International 55 54 97 97 475 673 927 1,348 Sovaldi U.S. 61 775 88 1,420 Sovaldi Europe 113 263 219 543 Sovaldi Other International 141 320 321 672 315 1,358 628 2,635 Viread U.S. 141 142 258 265 Viread Europe 76 81 147 157 Viread Other International 83 64 155 137 300 287 560 559 Stribild U.S. 225 326 451 702 Stribild Europe 54 84 121 165 Stribild Other International 14 19 30 39 293 429 602 906 Descovy U.S. 232 49 441 49 Descovy Europe 47 12 84 12 Descovy Other International 7 12 286 61 537 61 Odefsey U.S. 230 58 433 69 Odefsey Europe 27 50 Odefsey Other International 1 2 258 58 485 69 Complera Eviplera U.S. 112 199 224 421 Complera Eviplera Europe 127 156 252 302 Complera Eviplera Other International 15 13 31 26 254 368 507 749

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Other Antiviral U.S. 28 12 53 22 Other Antiviral Europe 6 7 10 13 Other Antiviral Other International 2 1 3 2 36 20 66 37 Total antiviral products U.S. 4,488 4,477 8,517 8,477 Total antiviral products Europe 1,323 1,530 2,507 3,084 Total antiviral products Other International 628 1,119 1,256 2,748 6,439 7,126 12,280 14,309 Other products: Letairis 230 203 441 378 Ranexa 200 153 353 297 AmBisome 92 85 184 171 Zydelig 35 41 70 90 Other 50 43 95 87 607 525 1,143 1,023 Total product sales 7,046 7,651 13,423 15,332

