Mittwoch, 26.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,076 Euro		-0,067
-5,86 %
WKN: A1JAKX ISIN: CA04341Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: B7U 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1,105
1,139
21:54
1,098
1,128
22:01
26.07.2017 | 22:08
(2 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

5-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. ('Asanko' or the 'Company') (NYSE American: AKG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Asanko shares from October 24, 2014 through May 31, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm before July 31, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Asanko shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Asanko made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; that some of Asanko's resources models exhibit signs that they have been 'smeared,' which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and that as a result of the above, Asanko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, Asanko's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE