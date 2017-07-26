Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in New York City. Jack Clem, the Company's Chief Executive Officer will present at the conference beginning at 2:40 PM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Orion's website http://investor.orioncarbons.com at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff107/oec

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,440 employees worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Diana Downey, +1 832 445-3865

Investor-relations@orioncarbons.com