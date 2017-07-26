

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $19.86 million, or $0.60 per share. This was down from $24.08 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $330.72 million. This was up from $311.66 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.86 Mln. vs. $24.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $330.72 Mln vs. $311.66 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 - $355 Mln



