

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $67.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This was up from $55.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $773.2 million. This was up from $751.4 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $67.5 Mln. vs. $55.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $773.2 Mln vs. $751.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.42 - $1.52



