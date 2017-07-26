

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $50.9 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $33.5 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $793.8 million. This was up from $700.2 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $50.9 Mln. vs. $33.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.7% -Revenue (Q1): $793.8 Mln vs. $700.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX