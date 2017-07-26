

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $576 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $421 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $3.34 billion. This was up from $2.82 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $576 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX