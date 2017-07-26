EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAT) for possible violations of federal securities laws between October 20, 2016 and April 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Mattel made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose adverse information, including that the Company's retail customers had high levels of unsold Mattel products, exposing it to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions to eliminate the excess inventory, and that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods. When this information reached the public, Mattel's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

