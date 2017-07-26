

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $140 million, or $1.18 per share. This was higher than $138 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1029 million. This was up from $992 million last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140 Mln. vs. $138 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -Revenue (Q2): $1029 Mln vs. $992 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%



