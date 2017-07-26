According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global chemical indicator inks market 2017-2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Chemical Indicator Inks market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead research analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments, "The global chemical indicator inks market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to growing demand from different sterilization processes in the medical sector, as well as the food and beverage sector. In these sectors, chemical indicator inks provide precise information regarding the completion of the sterilization procedure based on various sterilants on attainment of apt temperature ranges."

The market research analysis categorizes the global chemical indicator inks market into three segments by printing process. They are:

Flexographic printing

Rotogravure printing

Screen printing

Global chemical indicator inks market by flexographic printing

The global chemical indicator inks market by flexographic printing accounted for 75% of the chemical indicator inks market in 2016. This technique is commonly used owing to the ease of handling and printing on a variety of substrates such as paper and cardboard. Also, the cost-effectiveness of this process is anticipated to fuel demand during the forecast period.

The market share of this process is expected to grow at a high pace owing to the wide variety of substrates, along with the use of eco-friendly composition of chemical indicator inks by using water-based formulations.

"The low cost of components, ease of printing, use of eco-friendly compositions, and better adaptability of printing on numerous substrates are factors that are likely to foster the demand for flexographic printing in the global chemical indicator inks market during the forecast period," says Hitesh.

Global chemical indicator inks market by rotogravure printing

The rotogravure printing process uses solvent-based chemical indicator inks that are mostly fluidic and are suitable for chemical indicator ink printing. The constituent composition of this printing process is like flexographic printing.

Rotogravure printing is a direct printing process because the image that is engraved on the cylinder is directly printed on the substrate to provide proper ink lay down. This increases the efficiency and enhances the appearance of the finished product. Further, the advantage of fast ink drying also contributes to an immediate post-finishing of the printed goods. Rotogravure printing has higher printing speed when compared with flexographic printing. Also, the cost of the repeated printing is very low in the case of rotogravure printing, as the printing plates are already prepared.

Global chemical indicator inks market by screen printing

In the screen printing process, the chemical indicator ink is applied to the substrate by placing a screen over the material. The ink is placed on the top of the screen and is forced through mesh openings using a squeegee that is moved across the screen. During the process, the ink passes through the mesh openings, forming an image on the printing substrate.

The ink that is used in the screen printing process should be in a paste form. It should have a thick consistency, as well as the ability to penetrate through the screen. This type of printing is primitive and is primarily employed for small-scale applications. The advantage of screen printing is that this process can be applied to a wide range of surface types such as flat, curved, and flexible. Also, the indicator ink can adhere to a wide range of materials such as ceramics, textiles, glass, and metals.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

3M

Getinge

LA-CO Industries

NOF Corporation

RIKEN CHEMICAL

