

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $22.83 million, or $0.27 per share. This was higher than $15.43 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.83 Mln. vs. $15.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX