

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) said, upon learning of possible malfeasance in June 2015, Iacobelli and Durden were separated from the company as FCA US obtained credible evidence of wrongdoing by some employees that held roles at the National Training Center, an independent legal entity. The company noted that it has cooperated fully with the U.S. Attorney's office in its investigation of this matter.



'The company intends to pursue all potential legal remedies against Iacobelli and any other culpable parties,' FCA US stated.



