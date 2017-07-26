CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- (OTCQB: SLNN) -- Are Saleen vehicles, sharing photos of your ride, viewing pictures of fast cars, or bench racing with other Saleen enthusiasts your passion? If so, we have an engaging opportunity to enjoy doing all of that and more -- Team Saleen. The newly revamped Team Saleen is the perfect place to find out what's happening at Saleen, chat with others of similar interests, and share advice and tips on keeping your vehicle in pristine condition.

"We are excited to launch Team Saleen. Our loyal enthusiasts are an integral part of Saleen, and we want to show our gratitude by offering memberships to Team Saleen. We will be sharing news of special events and offer many members-only opportunities," said Steve Saleen.

Administrated by Sharon Elliott and Robert Lane of various Ford-based enthusiast sites, and Team Shelby fame, Team Saleen has much to offer. For the yearly fee of $44.99, members will receive a membership card and some great swag: A drawstring Team Saleen bag, enameled Saleen lapel pin, Saleen tire pressure gauge, a Team Saleen T-shirt, and access to the members-only features of the Team Saleen web site. The site, www.teamsaleenusa.com is ready to go with members-only forums, a virtual swap meet, invites to special events, and all the latest news in the Saleen world.

Amy Boylan stated, "I am excited to expand the Saleen Brand by offering this new club to all our enthusiasts."

Another opportunity to show off your Saleen pride is with the newest merchandise. Log onto www.teamsaleenstore.com -- available is Team Saleen clothing, gifts, and so much more. Team Saleen members will also receive a discount!

Don't get left behind, join this exciting club today! Visit www.teamsaleenusa.com and become a part of Team Saleen!

Additional information at www.saleen.com

About Saleen® Automotive, Inc.

Saleen® is an American specialty manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories, and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen® plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

