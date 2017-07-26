sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,593 Euro		+0,414
+1,25 %
WKN: A0MM15 ISIN: US9026531049 Ticker-Symbol: UF0 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UDR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,35
33,55
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UDR INC
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UDR INC33,593+1,25 %