

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $128.84 million, or $0.43 per share. This was higher than $121.09 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $247.98 million. This was up from $238.79 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $128.84 Mln. vs. $121.09 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Revenue (Q2): $247.98 Mln vs. $238.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.43 Full year EPS guidance: $1.69 to $1.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX