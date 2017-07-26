

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $208.39 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $180.88 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $300.17 million. This was up from $271.04 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $208.39 Mln. vs. $180.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Revenue (Q2): $300.17 Mln vs. $271.04 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.03 - $3.07



