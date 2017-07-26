

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced, for the full-year 2017, the company now expects ongoing business earnings per share of $14.50 to $15.00. For the full-year 2017, the company now expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1.65 to $1.7 billion and continues to expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $1 billion.



The Board of Directors approved an additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing the company's total authorization to $2.35 billion; the company intends to continue repurchasing stock throughout the remainder of 2017.



