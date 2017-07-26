

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $194.8 million, or $1.60 per share. This was higher than $172.7 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $856.7 million. This was up from $811.3 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $194.8 Mln. vs. $172.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $856.7 Mln vs. $811.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $853 - $861 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 - $6.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.395 - $3.425 Mln



