Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global ENT devices marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 16 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006220/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ENT devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global ENT devices market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market is well evolved in developed countries and is reaching saturation, especially in the US. However, it has significant opportunities for growth in emerging countries. Vendors are focusing on the development of innovative products as well as software and applications, to develop advanced technological products.

Competitive vendor landscape

Global ENT devices market is characterized by the presence of established players such as Medtronic, Cochlear Limited, OLYMPUS, Smith Nephew, and Siemens Healthineers in the market. These companies are focusing in the market through the development of innovative and user-friendly products. Other companies such as William Demant Holding, Sonova Holding, Stryker, and Starkey Hearing Technologies are competing with these companies by developing competitive products keeping in consideration the quality as well.

Neha Noopur, an industry expert at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, says, "The market is competitive as many regional players are competing with the key players. Regional players can provide their products at a lesser price as compared to global companies, creating a consistent competition in low-end markets. The dominated manufacturers prefer investing in product development and expansion in growing geographical reach. They are dedicated towards manufacturing and delivering innovative products. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development to expand their product portfolio."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five ENT devices market vendors

Medtronic

Medtronic has many product categories that include advanced surgical technologies, cardiac rhythm, cardiovascular, diabetes, digestive and gastrointestinal, ear nose and throat, general surgery, neurological, respiratory, spinal and orthopedic, urological and urogynecological, patient care, and patient monitoring.

Cochlear

Cochlear provides implantable hearing solutions and has its presence across the globe. The company offers several types of cochlear implants, including Nucleus 6 system and Cochlear Nucleus Aqua+, a silicone sleeve that fits over a Nucleus 6 sound processor.

OLYMPUS

OLYMPUS provides advanced products, services, technologies, and solutions for early diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company operates through three segments: medical business, scientific solutions business, and imaging business. Medical business includes gastrointestinal and respiratory, general surgery, urology/gynecology, ENT and medical service.

Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew is focusing on building platform by acquiring complementary technologies, manufacturing and distribution capabilities in emerging markets. The company has been focusing on the regulatory standards and developing products in accordance with the regulatory standards. They have a remarkable position in orthopedics reconstruction, advanced wound management, sports medicine, trauma, and extremities.

Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers keeps on invigorating their portfolio of medical imaging and lab diagnostics while including new offerings, for example, services, healthcare IT services and consultation and also advanced technologies in the developing business sector for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006220/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com